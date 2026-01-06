Users of X, formerly Twitter, appear to have prompted Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Musk's xAI, to generate undressed images of people

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said Elon Musk’s X must urgently deal with its artificial intelligence Grok being used to create sexualised deepfake images. Picture: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said Elon Musk’s X must urgently deal with its artificial intelligence chatbot Grok being used to create sexualised deepfake images.

Users of X, formerly Twitter, appear to have prompted Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Musk's xAI, to generate undressed images of people. A post on the Grok X account said that there have been "isolated cases where users prompted for and received AI images depicting minors in minimal clothing", and added: "xAI has safeguards, but improvements are ongoing to block such requests entirely." The technology secretary backed regulator Ofcom, which has asked X and xAI to set out the steps it is taking to comply with legal obligations to protect UK users of the social media platform. Read more: Grok gives out detailed information on suicide methods and techniques, LBC investigation finds Read more: 'I'm feeling spicy': Grok's new 'spicy' AI girlfriend will develop relationships with children

Liz Kendall, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology. Picture: Alamy

Ms Kendall said: “What we have been seeing online in recent days has been absolutely appalling, and unacceptable in decent society. “No one should have to go through the ordeal of seeing intimate deepfakes of themselves online. We cannot and will not allow the proliferation of these demeaning and degrading images, which are disproportionately aimed at women and girls. “X needs to deal with this urgently. It is absolutely right that Ofcom is looking into this as a matter of urgency and it has my full backing to take any enforcement action it deems necessary.” She added that efforts to curb the spread of sexualised deepfakes were not an attempt to restrict free speech. Donald Trump’s US administration has hit out at European regulators for attempts to regulate what appears online on American platforms.