Sir Keir Starmer has accused Elon Musk of spreading “dangerous and inflammatory” language during an appearance at a protest organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson over the weekend.

Today, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The UK is a fair, tolerant and decent country.

In his latest attempt to interfere in British politics, Musk appeared via video-link at Robinson’s rally, calling for urgent change in government and warning the crowd that “violence is coming.”

Downing Street accused the hard-right billionaire of threatening “violence and intimidation” on Britain’s streets after he told attendees of the “Unite the Kingdom” rally to “fight back” or “die.”

“The last thing the British people want is this sort of dangerous and inflammatory language.”

He said it threatened “violence and intimidation on our streets,” adding: “I don’t think the British public will have any truck with that kind of language.”

As many as 150,000 people attended the protest on Saturday, with violence breaking out throughout the day.

Some 26 police officers were injured, including four who were seriously hurt, and 24 people were arrested for a range of offences including affray, violent disorder, assault and criminal damage

It is not the first time the Tesla boss has waded into British politics. He previously used his X social media platform to start a war of words with the Government over grooming gangs in the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer condemned the use of the flag as a symbol of “violence, fear and division” in a statement at the weekend.

He said the right to peaceful protest was core to British values but that he would not stand for “assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin”.

“Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect,” Sir Keir said.

“Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division.”