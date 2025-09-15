Downing Street accuses Musk of ‘dangerous and inflammatory’ language during appearance at Tommy Robinson rally
Sir Keir Starmer has accused Elon Musk of spreading “dangerous and inflammatory” language during an appearance at a protest organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson over the weekend.
Downing Street accused the hard-right billionaire of threatening “violence and intimidation” on Britain’s streets after he told attendees of the “Unite the Kingdom” rally to “fight back” or “die.”
In his latest attempt to interfere in British politics, Musk appeared via video-link at Robinson’s rally, calling for urgent change in government and warning the crowd that “violence is coming.”
Today, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The UK is a fair, tolerant and decent country.
“The last thing the British people want is this sort of dangerous and inflammatory language.”
He said it threatened “violence and intimidation on our streets,” adding: “I don’t think the British public will have any truck with that kind of language.”
As many as 150,000 people attended the protest on Saturday, with violence breaking out throughout the day.
Some 26 police officers were injured, including four who were seriously hurt, and 24 people were arrested for a range of offences including affray, violent disorder, assault and criminal damage
It is not the first time the Tesla boss has waded into British politics. He previously used his X social media platform to start a war of words with the Government over grooming gangs in the UK.
Sir Keir Starmer condemned the use of the flag as a symbol of “violence, fear and division” in a statement at the weekend.
He said the right to peaceful protest was core to British values but that he would not stand for “assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin”.
“Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect,” Sir Keir said.
“Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division.”
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey described Musk’s intervention as “totally inappropriate” and said Britain’s democracy is “too precious to be a plaything for foreign tech barons”.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage, Davey called on all three politicians to condemn Musk’s “dangerous” remarks.
Asked about the language on Monday, Farage said the “context” in which the words had been used left a “degree of ambiguity”.
“If the fight that Musk was talking about was about standing up for our rights and free speech, if it was about fighting in elections to overcome the established parties, then that absolutely is the fight that we’re in,” he said.