Billionaire Elon Musk has said he will fund legal action against "corrupt officials" who he claims covered up grooming gangs.

Musk, CEO of X, urged people to get in touch with him via the social media platform in response to MP Rupert Lowe revealing that his inquiry into grooming gangs had found that "85 local authorities" had historic or current gang-based child sexual exploitation. He wrote: "I would like to help fund legal actions against corrupt officials who aided and abetted the rape of Britain, per the official government inquiry." The tweet currently has more than 9,000 responses and has been viewed more than 9 million times.

He added in a later tweet: "Start by condemning the grovelers and collaborators in positions of authority in Britain who aided the rape epidemic of their own people or turned a blind eye to their responsibilities. "Both civil and criminal prosecutions" Mr Lowe said that hundreds of survivors, family members and whistleblowers have approached the inquiry since it launched, and "thousands" of Freedom of Information requests were also submitted as part of the research. His statement added that "patterns of predominantly Pakistani men, combined with gross negligence from public bodies, are identifiable". Further details of the methodology and findings were not included in the release.

Areas such as Aberdeen City, Brent, Canterbury, Leicester, Norwich were on a full list posted by the Rape Gang Inquiry on X, which added “there will be more” outside of its research. The inquiry, registered as a community interest company, also said some of the cases go back as far as the 1960s. Musk has displayed a keen interest in British politics since last year's riots in the aftermath of the Southport murders, where he was critical of mass migration and predicted a civil war in the UK. Since then, he has continued to weigh in on the debate. In January, Musk tweeted that Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips should be in prison and called her a "rape genocide apologist." He has also tweeted in recent weeks about the protests at migrant hotels, shared the St George's Cross in response to Operation Raise the Colours, and has shown support for Advance UK, the new political party led by former Reform UK co-deputy chairman Ben Habib. He has also taken a swipe at Nigel Farage, calling him "weak sauce" and saying that he "will do almost nothing to protect Britain."