Elon Musk’s net worth has dropped by $350 billion, roughly £264 billion, as the share prices of SpaceX slumped.

The tech CEO recently celebrated becoming the world’s first trillionaire, and possibly the wealthiest person ever, when SpaceX made its New York Stock Exchange debut earlier this month.

At the end of the first day of trading, the share price of SpaceX had risen from $150 to $161, making it the sixth-biggest US company with a market value of over $2.1trillion.

Mr Musk’s net worth was subsequently boosted to an estimated $1.1 trillion, Forbes reported.

Just two weeks on from the company’s promising debut, SpaceX's share prices have slumped following a wider sell-off in tech stocks, cutting Musk’s fortune down by $350 billion.

Read more: Treasury announces 22 per cent tax on cash interest held in stocks and shares Isas

Read more: Trainline names former Flutter UK and Ireland boss for top job