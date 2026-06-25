Elon Musk has lost his trillionaire status after making history when SpaceX made its Nasdaq debut earlier this month

Elon Musk celebrated becoming a trillionaire less than two weeks ago. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Elon Musk has lost his trillionaire status just two weeks after becoming the first person in history to achieve it as the share prices of SpaceX slumped.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Elon Musk's Space X has overtaken Amazon as the fifth-largest company in the world in a blow to Jeff Bezos. . Picture: Getty

Mr Musk’s net worth was subsequently boosted to an estimated $1.1 trillion, Forbes reported. Just two weeks on from the company’s promising debut, SpaceX's share prices have slumped following a wider sell-off in tech stocks, cutting Musk’s fortune down by $350 billion (roughly £264 billion). Mr Musk has roughly a 38% stake in SpaceX, with 4.8 billion shares and 350 million stock options. When the Nasdaq opened on Tuesday, SpaceX’s share price was at $151.90, down more than 16%.

Elon Musk’s net worth was previously estimated to be around $1.1 trillion. Picture: Getty

Over $600 billion was wiped off the company’s market value over the last three sessions. Following a sharp sell-off in the previous session, fuelled by doubts about debt-funded AI spending, tech giants like Nvidia, Tesla and Oracle were rocked. Last year, Mr Musk also purchased xAI, which is behind the controversial Grok chatbot. The deal will see Musk’s spaceflight and technology business take over Anysphere, the San Francisco-based company behind the coding platform. It comes with a hefty price tag, which is based on Cursor’s stock valuation.

SpaceX has had a ropey few weeks on the Nasdaq. Picture: Getty