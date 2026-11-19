Elon Musk insists he's not MAGA as he admits feeling 'foolish' about midterm spending
The world's richest man said he was "not Maga" and that his political beliefs were "quite moderate"
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Elon Musk has distanced himself from Maga as he admitted feeling "foolish" about spending hundreds of millions of dollars in the US midterms.
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The world's richest man said he was "not Maga" and that his political beliefs were "quite moderate" during the New York Times Dealbook summit.
Musk, the owner of Space X and Tesla, expanded: “I’m not sure what Maga means, but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that."
Appearing remotely via video link from China, where he is one of several US business leaders visiting China for a summit with Donald Trump, Musk told interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin that he felt "pretty foolish about spending so much money and not seeing much for it."
Musk donated huge sums to super PACs backing House and Senate Republicans.
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His largest investment included donating over $150 million to a group supporting Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.
The Democrats won large majorities in the House and the Senate, while Paxton ended up losing to Democrat candidate James Talarico.
Musk said his goal was to help the Republicans keep their majority in the Senate, in order to block either party from controlling the presidency and both houses of Congress in 2019 - admitting he had "failed".
Musk said he thought it would be good for control of Washington to be split between both parties, adding that he thinks “there are positives and negatives in both”.
The billionaire said: "Obviously, the Republicans were routed in this election, and … I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it. Or maybe it would have been much worse without that."
He added that if he could go back in time, he "would have spent less money."
Musk was in charge of the so-called “department of government efficiency” (Doge) for 180 days after Donald Trump took office for the second time in 2025.
He remained in post for 180 days before standing down following a public row with the President.
It marks a change of tone for Musk, who has previously been supportive of the US President and Maga, telling a 2024 Trump rally: "I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark MAGA."
Maga - which stands for Make America Great Again - is a right-wing American political movement that is seen as instrumental to Donald Trump's two successful presidential bids.
The two recently reconciled and appear to have re-established a close relationship.