The world's richest man said he was "not Maga" and that his political beliefs were "quite moderate"

Musk appeared via vidoelink at the New York Times Dealbook Summit. Picture: Adam Gray/Getty

By Issy Clarke

Elon Musk has distanced himself from Maga as he admitted feeling "foolish" about spending hundreds of millions of dollars in the US midterms.

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His largest investment included donating over $150 million to a group supporting Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton. Picture: Spencer Platt/Getty

His largest investment included donating over $150 million to a group supporting Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton. The Democrats won large majorities in the House and the Senate, while Paxton ended up losing to Democrat candidate James Talarico. Musk said his goal was to help the Republicans keep their majority in the Senate, in order to block either party from controlling the presidency and both houses of Congress in 2019 - admitting he had "failed". Musk said he thought it would be good for control of Washington to be split between both parties, adding that he thinks “there are positives and negatives in both”.

The Democrats won large majorities in the House and the Senate, while Paxton ended up losing to Democrat candidate James Talarico. . Picture: Mark Makela/Getty

The billionaire said: "Obviously, the Republicans were routed in this election, and … I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it. Or maybe it would have been much worse without that." He added that if he could go back in time, he "would have spent less money." Musk was in charge of the so-called “department of government efficiency” (Doge) for 180 days after Donald Trump took office for the second time in 2025. He remained in post for 180 days before standing down following a public row with the President.

It marks a change of tone for Musk, who has previously been supportive of the US President and Maga. Picture: Win McNamee/Getty