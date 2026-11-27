Elon Musk promises two SpaceX shares for every American child
The world’s richest man is seeking to grow the role of SpaceX in the AI industry, despite mounting concern about the increasing number of data centres and their potential environmental impact.
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SpaceX has achieved a historic first after part of The Starship belonging to Elon Musk's space firm was 'caught' upon its return to Earth.
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Elon Musk wants to gift every child in the US two SpaceX shares in a fresh attempt to foster public goodwill towards his businesses following tech industry backlash.
The giveaway was estimated to be worth around $18bn on Wednesday evening, just hours after SpaceX secured government approval to deploy 1 million satellites for space data centres.
The world’s richest man is seeking to grow the role of SpaceX in the AI industry, despite mounting concern about the increasing number of data centres and their potential environmental impact.
In a brief post on X, Musk announced: "Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally."
Read more: Elon Musk's SpaceX achieves historic 'catch' as The Starship returns to Earth
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In another post, Musk said the shares would be transferred next month.
“The share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires in June next year,” Musk explained.
Earlier this month, SpaceX achieved a historic first after part of The Starship was 'caught' upon its return to Earth.
The lower part of the rocket was scheduled to be caught in Texas, but it missed its target and hovered over the sea, before the rocket self-destructed in a large fireball.
SpaceX had previously outlined its aim to "catch" the upper part of the craft after the earlier failure.
It marks the first time in history that the upper section of a rocket that was previously in orbit has returned and achieved an upright landing.
Footage shows the spaceship lowering itself back onto the docking station, an accurate landing the likes of which has never been seen with a spacecraft that has previously been in orbit.
Writing on X, the space firm declared the landing a victory, writing: "Mechazilla catches Starship! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on this incredible achievement!"
Musk's firm SpaceX has a mixed track record when it comes to both launches and landings.
The company's first Starship launch took place in April 2023, with a string of releases following soon after.
Saturday's "catch" saw the Texas arm, named Mechazilla, cradle the top section of The Starship craft in a world-first.
It comes hours after Zelenskyy accused SpaceX of lying over Starshield restrictions.
The Ukrainian president said on Saturday that the restrictions had serious political implications and had weakened Ukraine’s vital air defence systems.
The restrictions have affected Ukrainian drones, with Starshield terminals operating in temporarily Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine limited to a maximum speed of 161 kph.