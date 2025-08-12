Elon Musk said he will sue Apple for not featuring X and his AI chatbot Grok as recommended apps in the App Store in an alleged "anti-trust violation".

The world’s richest man - who owns SpaceX, Tesla and X - accused the tech giant of favouring other artificial intelligence chatbots over his in what he called a breach of antitrust regulations.

Musk made the comments on X late on Monday, saying: "Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your 'Must Have' section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps?

“Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know."

He added: “And why is ChatGPT literally in every list where you have editorial control?”

Grok is owned by Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI, which he said will launch the lawsuit.

The billionaire added: "Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action."

