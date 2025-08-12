Elon Musk to sue Apple over X and Grok app store ranking in ‘anti-trust violation’
Elon Musk said he will sue Apple for not featuring X and his AI chatbot Grok as recommended apps in the App Store in an alleged "anti-trust violation".
The world’s richest man - who owns SpaceX, Tesla and X - accused the tech giant of favouring other artificial intelligence chatbots over his in what he called a breach of antitrust regulations.
Musk made the comments on X late on Monday, saying: "Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your 'Must Have' section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps?
“Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know."
He added: “And why is ChatGPT literally in every list where you have editorial control?”
Grok is owned by Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI, which he said will launch the lawsuit.
The billionaire added: "Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action."
He gave no further details, but went on to repost and comment on a number of posts reacting to the announcement.
Responding to the claims of Apple favouring OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the company’s CEO Sam Altman accused Musk of manipulating X for his own benefit.
“This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like,” he posted on X.
He linked a news article claiming that Musk changed X’s algorithm to artificially boost his own posts.
There was no immediate comment from Apple, which has faced various allegations of anti-trust violations in recent years.
A judge recently found that Apple violated a court injunction in an anti-trust case filed by Fortnite maker Epic Games.
Regulators of the European Union fined Apple 500 million euros (£431.8 million) in April for breaking competition rules by preventing app makers from pointing users to cheaper options outside its App Store.
Last year, the EU fined the US industry powerhouse nearly two billion dollars (£1.4 billion) for unfairly favouring its own music streaming service by forbidding rivals like Spotify from telling users how they could pay for cheaper subscriptions outside of iPhone apps.
As of early Tuesday, the top app in Apple's App Store was TikTok, followed by Tinder, Duolingo, YouTube and Bumble. Open AI's ChatGPT was ranked 7th.