The Tesla and Space X founder has vowed to create a "historically accurate" version of the Homeric epic using AI

Christopher Nolan's three-hour long adaptation of the Greek poem, starring Zendaya and Mark Damon, landed in UK cinemas on 17 July to critical acclaim. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Elon Musk has announced plans for feature-length "anti-woke" version of The Odyssey using Grok AI.

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The Tesla and Space X founder has vowed to create a "historically accurate" version of the Homeric epic using his AI generation tool Grok Imagine. Christopher Nolan's three-hour long adaptation of the Greek poem, starring Zendaya and Mark Damon, landed in UK cinemas on 17 July to critical acclaim. But Elon Musk has vowed to produce his own version of the story "before this year ends". He added the Grok Imagine version would be "true to the art of Homer".

Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer https://t.co/bVHzUmY9WN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

The X founder separately reposted a three-minute clip of The Odyssey created using Grok AI, the AI chatbot he founded in 2023. In a separate post, the X owner and Grok AI founder said he would be "down" to give Mel Gibson $100 million to make a "historically accurate" Odyssey. But several social media users appeared to be unimpressed with Musk's idea. One person commented underneath his post: "No thanks. The people want real actors. Use AI to help humanity, not entertain us.

In a separate post, the X owner and Grok AI founder said he would be "down" to give Mel Gibson $100 million to make a "historically accurate" Odyssey. . Picture: Alamy

"Also, humans are allowed to have their own take on a story if it's not historical fact. It's the fun part about being different." Another wrote: "This is SO delusional and one of those many moments where I question everything about Elon. "The whole point of why the Odyssey is doing great (against Elon’s predictions!) is not the story! It is the magnificent HUMAN filmmaking! Its success is in part a REJECTION of AI/technology!" Musk's latest intervention comes amid a right-wing backlash to the three-hour-long Christopher Nolan movie.

Lupita Nyong'o stars in the film as Helen of Troy . Picture: Alamy

The X owner previously criticised the casting the actress Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy, and the actor Elliot Page as Sinon. The film, which premiered in the UK on July 6, traces Odysseus's perilous ten-year-long journey to return home from the Trojan War to his loyal wife Penelope. The blockbuster, which raked in $264m ((£196m) during a record-breaking opening weekend, stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya. The film has outperformed Nolan's 2023 biopic Oppenheimer, which grossed over $950 million worldwide. Nyong’o brushed off Musk's criticism of her casting back in May, stating that she was "not spending my time thinking of a defence".

The film stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya. Picture: Alamy