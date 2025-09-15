Ed Miliband has hit out at Elon Musk. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Ed Miliband has branded Elon Musk an “attention-seeking narcissist” and accused him of “inciting violence on our streets” following comments the hard-right billionaire made at a Tommy Robinson rally over the weekend.

Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr, the Energy Secretary slammed Mr Musk after he appeared via video-link at Robinson’s “Unite The Kingdom” rally, calling for urgent change in government and warning the crowd that “violence is coming.” Mr Musk, who has spent the last year throwing his support behind far-right parties across Europe, told attendees they must “fight or die.” Reacting to this, Mr Miliband said: “Who the hell is this guy? Is my reaction. Read more: Downing Street accuses Musk of ‘dangerous and inflammatory’ language during appearance at Tommy Robinson rally

“Just because you're a billionaire, it doesn't give you the right to come and tell us how to run our country. “And look, as far as I can see, this guy is a publicity-seeking narcissist who is inciting violence on our streets. “And honestly, he should go back to running his car company and I think, as the Americans would say, butt out of our politics.” Mr Miliband even suggested the Government should consider quitting X, Elon Musk’s social media platform. Downing Street has accused the hard-right billionaire of threatening “violence and intimidation” across Britain as Sir Keir Starmer hit back at Mr Musk’s comments. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The UK is a fair, tolerant and decent country. “The last thing the British people want is this sort of dangerous and inflammatory language.”

Elon Musk performed what some called a 'nazi salute' during an inauguration speech, he denies this. Picture: Getty