The space technology company raised £56bn ahead of the market's biggest ever IPO

Elon Musk celebrates Space X launch on the NASDAQ. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Elon Musk has become the world's first trillionaire after his company SpaceX was listed on the NASDAQ.

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A giant inflatable effigy of Elon Musk on display in Times Square to protest Grok on June 11, 2026 in New York City. Picture: Alamy

In a filing with America’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SpaceX confirmed the float price of 135 dollars (£100.65) for shares, with 555.6 million being sold. It will mean SpaceX is set to be valued at 1.77 trillion (£1.3 trillion) dollars when trading kicks off later on Friday, and it will make the history books as the biggest ever initial public offering (IPO), eclipsing that of former record holder Saudi Aramco when it raised 25.6 billion dollars (£19.1 billion) in its listing on Riyadh’s stock exchange in 2019. But the value of SpaceX shares could rise or fall once publicly traded on Nasdaq, and there are concerns over the firm – which is still making a loss – being over-valued amid a tech IPO frenzy. AI giants OpenAI and Anthropic OpenAI have both revealed plans to float in recent weeks as the industry’s race to go public enters full swing. SpaceX is offering an unusually high proportion of shares in the float to smaller retail investors – thought to be 20% to 25% – alongside large institutional players. \Usually 5% to 10% of IPO shares go to retail investors.In the UK, 2.7 million shares worth 364 million dollars (£271 million) have been pre-allocated to British retail investors, according to the firm handling UK subscriptions. It said total demand from UK retail investors stood at just under one billion dollars (£740 million), while total global demand from smaller investors was reportedly over 100 billion dollars (£74.5 billion), meaning many orders were unfulfilled. Nearly two thirds (61%) of British retail investors received a full allocation of shares, with those applying for up to 2,700 dollars’ worth (£2,013) getting the full amount, while those applying for more than this saw allocations scaled back, with a maximum allowed at 1,000 shares each.It is thought the overall float has been at least four times over-subscribed.

Elon Musk becomes world's first trillionaire as SpaceX begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Picture: Getty