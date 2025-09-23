Elon Musk's dad accused of sexually abusing his children and stepchildren
79-year-old Errol Musk has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren since 1993.
The New York Times has reported that the allegations against the billionaire's father involve his stepdaughter, stepson, two daughters, and his son, with abuse taking place in both South Africa and California.
Errol Musk has not been convicted of any crime, although three separate police investigations are said to have been opened.
The earliest accusation against Errol date back to 1993 when his then four-year-old stepdaughter told relatives he had touched her, she then went on to say she caught him sniffing her dirty underwear a decade later.
Just two years ago, family members and a social worker intervened after his then five-year-old son said his father had groped his buttocks.
The media outlet conducted the investigation using police and court records, personal correspondence, social workers and interviews with family members.
Errol told LBC that he denies all accusations published by The New York Times.
Elon reportedly has a difficult relationship with his father, who he says has done "almost every evil thing you could possibly think of."
Relatives have frequently contacted Elon asking for his help with the issues.
The Times shared the contents of a letter written by one relative in 2010 who sent the billionaire a five-page letter asking him to intervene.
It read: "We really need your advice, help and guidance in these matters because we daily see these children suffer."
Elon has provided financial support for his stepfamily and has allegedly tried to keep those family members away from his father.
Errol has at least one child with one of his stepdaughters.