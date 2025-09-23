79-year-old Errol Musk has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren since 1993.

The New York Times has reported that the allegations against the billionaire's father involve his stepdaughter, stepson, two daughters, and his son, with abuse taking place in both South Africa and California.

Errol Musk has not been convicted of any crime, although three separate police investigations are said to have been opened.

The earliest accusation against Errol date back to 1993 when his then four-year-old stepdaughter told relatives he had touched her, she then went on to say she caught him sniffing her dirty underwear a decade later.

Just two years ago, family members and a social worker intervened after his then five-year-old son said his father had groped his buttocks.