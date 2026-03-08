Streams of public posts show vile AI-generated replies filled with racist vitriol about Islam and Hinduism

By Frankie Elliott

Elon Musk's Grok can produce racist rants after being asked for "vulgar" comments in a sick new user trend on X.

Streams of public posts show vile AI-generated replies filled with racist vitriol about Islam and Hinduism. Users are able to access these responses by asking Grok to generate "vulgar" and no-holds-barred comments. Read more: UK regulator launches investigation into Grok after chatbot creates sexualised deepfakes of children Read more: Grok instructs users how to make chemical weapons

The chatbot's responses have been described by the UK government as "sickening and irresponsible," saying they go against British values. It comes two months after the social media giant was threatened with being banned in Britain for producing sexualised images of women being undressed. Grok has also been found falsely blaming Liverpool fans for the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which led to the deaths of 97 fans, and using derogatory language about the city. Liverpool FC said it is trying to get the post removed. Supporters were initially blamed by police for causing the disaster, but this narrative was proven untrue by decades of campaigning by the victims' families. Police initially blamed Liverpool supporters for causing the disaster but, after decades of campaigning by families, that narrative was debunked. Fresh inquests held in 2016 determined that those who died had been unlawfully killed, after the original verdict of accidental death were quashed in 2012. Requests from a Celtic-branded account asking Grok to be vulgar about Rangers also generated horrific comments about the 1971 Ibrox Stadium disaster. Rangers and communications regulator Ofcom are aware of the posts.