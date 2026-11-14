SpaceX has achieved a historic first after part of The Starship belonging to Elon Musk's space firm was 'caught' upon its return to Earth.

The lower part of the rocket was scheduled to be caught in Texas, but it missed its target and hovered over the sea, before the rocket self-destructed in a large fireball.

SpaceX had previously outlined its aim to "catch" the upper part of the craft after the earlier failure.

It marks the first time in history that the upper section of a rocket that was previously in orbit has returned and achieved an upright landing.

Footage shows the spaceship lowering itself back onto the docking station, an accurate landing the likes of which has never been seen with a spacecraft that has previously been in orbit.

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