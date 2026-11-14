Elon Musk's SpaceX achieves historic 'catch' as The Starship returns to Earth
The bottom half of the craft re-entered Earth's orbit on Saturday but missed its target and was seen to crash into the sea off Texas.
SpaceX has achieved a historic first after part of The Starship belonging to Elon Musk's space firm was 'caught' upon its return to Earth.
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The lower part of the rocket was scheduled to be caught in Texas, but it missed its target and hovered over the sea, before the rocket self-destructed in a large fireball.
SpaceX had previously outlined its aim to "catch" the upper part of the craft after the earlier failure.
It marks the first time in history that the upper section of a rocket that was previously in orbit has returned and achieved an upright landing.
Footage shows the spaceship lowering itself back onto the docking station, an accurate landing the likes of which has never been seen with a spacecraft that has previously been in orbit.
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Writing on X, the space firm declared the landing a victory, writing: "Mechazilla catches Starship! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on this incredible achievement!"
Musk's firm SpaceX has a mixed track record when it comes to both launches and landings.
The company's first Starship launch took place in April 2023, with a string of releases following soon after.
Saturday's "catch" saw the Texas arm, named Mechazilla, cradle the top section of The Starship craft in a world-first.
It comes hours after Zelenskyy accused SpaceX of lying over Starshield restrictions.
The Ukrainian president said on Saturday that the restrictions had serious political implications and had weakened Ukraine’s vital air defence systems.
The restrictions have affected Ukrainian drones, with Starshield terminals operating in temporarily Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine limited to a maximum speed of 161 kph.