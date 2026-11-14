The royal selected Sir Elton’s own hit – I’m Still Standing – as one of his favourite tracks because of its “message of resilience”.

King Charles and Elton John recorded a special episode of Rocket Hour. Picture: King / Elton / Apple

By Danielle de Wolfe

The King and Sir Elton John joked about the problems of ageing as they collaborated for a special one-off recording to celebrate the monarch’s 78th birthday.

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Charles joined the superstar for Rocket Hour, his regular Apple slot, as he shared his poignant “magic” memories of The Beatles’ All You Need Is Love. The royal selected Sir Elton’s own hit – I’m Still Standing – as one of his favourite tracks because of its “message of resilience”. Their conversation highlighted the key role of music in the work of The King’s Trust, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the musicians who support the charity, as Charles told Sir Elton: “We and the Trust are definitely still standing.” But Sir Elton, 79, quipped “I’m still sitting now, though” giving a large laugh, with the King chuckling: “With occasional bits dropping off here and there. I know this is a terrible problem as we get older.” It comes after the King celebrated his 78th birthday earlier in the day with Troop the Colour, as the Royal Horse Artillery was seen to fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute in Green Park. Read more: Noel Fielding releases first statement following Russell Brand conviction Read more: Dept Q crew member dies after suffering serious injury at film studio used by Netflix and Amazon

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute in Green Park to mark the 78th birthday of King Charles. Picture: Stephen Chung/Alamy

The King referenced the lyrics of Your Song, another of Sir Elton’s much-loved tracks, as he told him: “I think, in the words of another of your famous songs, I hope you don’t mind, but I would like us to play one of your own pieces which takes us back to 1986 and the Rock Gala at Wembley Arena for the 10th anniversary of my Trust.” Charles said: “I suspect that no-one who was present on that night in 1986 could possibly forget your performance of I’m Still Standing. “I know people in all kinds of circumstances find this song inspiring, not only for its marvellous spirit, but also its message of resilience. And certainly, 40 years on from that remarkable concert, we and the Trust are definitely still standing.” The duo selected 14 tracks including Hound Dog by Elvis Presley, Lenny Kravitz’s It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over, which the King described as “rather beautiful”, Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight and Sir Rod Stewart’s rendition of Handbags And Gladrags. The King picked Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man as the song he felt summed up his charity because of its spirit of gaining strength from others. Bob Dylan’s Gotta Serve Somebody and Pete Townshend’s Let My Love Open The Door also made the cut, as did Muse with Feeling Good, Skye Newman’s Hairdresser, Raye’s Joy, and Nectar Woode’s Wine Into Water, featuring Sir Elton on piano. Rising star Woode has been supported by Sir Elton since the start of her career when she sent him a demo tape, while Raye met the King at an engagement with Apple in 2024.

King Charles III celebrated his birthday with the pop legend, a day after visiting Surrey Street Market in Croydon, one of the oldest street markets in Britain. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy