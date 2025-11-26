Shocking moment £200 worth of langoustines stolen from swanky restaurant - as seafood thief still at large
This is the incredibly shellfish moment a seafood delivery was stolen outside a restaurant in London.
CCTV captured a woman stealing £200 worth of high quality "precious langoustines" from Elystan Restaurant in Chelsea.
The theft happened right outside the front of their Chelsea branch at 8am on Tuesday morning.
In the video, a woman wearing blue jeans, a navy jacket, white shoes and a brown bag can be seen looking behind a decorative tree and taking a large white box before shuffling off.
The Michelin starred restaurant has appealed for information and for the woman to come forward.
The Metropolitan Police are investigating the theft.
In a post to Instagram, Elystan Street said: "SEAFOOD DELIVERY MISSING 🚨
"Our Elystan Street seafood delivery went missing this morning. The incident was captured on CCTV. If you recognise this woman or have any information, please get in touch.
"We’d like to resolve this quickly and fairly. DMs open."
Co-owner and chef Phil Howard said: "Caught steeling our precious langoustines this morning - you low-life scum bag.
"Hope you rot in hell with your other hard working mates."
The targeting of the restaurants is the latest in a spate of package thefts across the country.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "We are currently investigating a report of a theft from outside a restaurant in Chelsea.
"The suspect stole produce, worth around £200 from outside the restaurant on Elystan Street at around 08:00hrs on Tuesday, 25 November.
"The victim reported to police on Wednesday, 26 November. Enquiries remain ongoing.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 1601 of 26 November."