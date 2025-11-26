This is the incredibly shellfish moment a seafood delivery was stolen outside a restaurant in London.

CCTV captured a woman stealing £200 worth of high quality "precious langoustines" from Elystan Restaurant in Chelsea.

The theft happened right outside the front of their Chelsea branch at 8am on Tuesday morning.

In the video, a woman wearing blue jeans, a navy jacket, white shoes and a brown bag can be seen looking behind a decorative tree and taking a large white box before shuffling off.

The Michelin starred restaurant has appealed for information and for the woman to come forward.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the theft.