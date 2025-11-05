Police have launched an urgent manhunt after two major blunders at the south London prisoner which saw two men wrongly released

Brahim Kaddour-Cherif (L) and William Smith (R) were released accidentally from HMP Wandsworth. Picture: Metropolitan Police / Surrey Police

By Rebecca Henrys

A double manhunt is underway after two prisoners were released in error, less than one week apart, from HMP Wandsworth.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It was revealed on Wednesday that a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were released by mistake from the south London prison. It comes within weeks of migrant sex offender Hadush Kebatu being mistakenly released instead of deported - sparking a two-day search before he was recaptured in London and sent back to Ethiopia. Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, was accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday last week, however, the Metropolitan Police was only informed at lunchtime on Tuesday this week that he was missing. He most-recently appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in September on a charge of failing to comply with sex offender requirements. Read more: Manhunt after second sex offending migrant accidentally released from prison - and he's been at large for a week Read more: Police launch manhunt after HMP Wandsworth release another prisoner in error

The inmate was release from HMP Wandsworth on October 29. Picture: Alamy

Kaddour-Cherif was serving time for trespass with an intent to steal but has previously committed sexual offences. Later on Wednesday, Surrey Police issued an appeal for help in finding William Smith, 35, who goes by the name Billy, after he was released in error on Monday November 3. Smith was sentenced to 45 months for multiple fraud offences at Croydon Crown Court on Monday, during which he appeared via a live video link from HMP Wandsworth. He is described as white, bald, and clean-shaven. Smith was last seen wearing a navy long sleeve jumper with the Nike brand ‘tick’ across the front in white, navy blue tracksuit bottoms with a Nike ‘tick’ in white on the left pocket, and black trainers. Smith has links to Woking but could be anywhere in Surrey.

David Lammy. Picture: Parliament