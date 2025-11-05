TWO prisoners wrongly released in one week from blundering HMP Wandsworth
Police have launched an urgent manhunt after two major blunders at the south London prisoner which saw two men wrongly released
A double manhunt is underway after two prisoners were released in error, less than one week apart, from HMP Wandsworth.
It was revealed on Wednesday that a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were released by mistake from the south London prison.
It comes within weeks of migrant sex offender Hadush Kebatu being mistakenly released instead of deported - sparking a two-day search before he was recaptured in London and sent back to Ethiopia.
Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, was accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday last week, however, the Metropolitan Police was only informed at lunchtime on Tuesday this week that he was missing.
He most-recently appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in September on a charge of failing to comply with sex offender requirements.
Kaddour-Cherif was serving time for trespass with an intent to steal but has previously committed sexual offences.
Later on Wednesday, Surrey Police issued an appeal for help in finding William Smith, 35, who goes by the name Billy, after he was released in error on Monday November 3.
Smith was sentenced to 45 months for multiple fraud offences at Croydon Crown Court on Monday, during which he appeared via a live video link from HMP Wandsworth.
He is described as white, bald, and clean-shaven.
Smith was last seen wearing a navy long sleeve jumper with the Nike brand ‘tick’ across the front in white, navy blue tracksuit bottoms with a Nike ‘tick’ in white on the left pocket, and black trainers.
Smith has links to Woking but could be anywhere in Surrey.
Speaking on Kaddour-Cherif's release, deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said: “I am absolutely outraged and appalled by the mistaken release of a foreign criminal wanted by the police.
"The Metropolitan Police is leading an urgent manhunt, and my officials have been working through the night to take him back to prison.
“Victims deserve better and the public deserve answers. That is why I have already brought in the strongest checks ever to clamp down on such failures and ordered an independent investigation, led by Dame Lynne Owens to uncover what went wrong and address the rise in accidental releases which has persisted for too long.
“This latest incident exposes deeper flaws across the failing criminal justice system we inherited. Dame Lynne Owens’ investigation will leave no stone unturned to identify these issues, so we can fix them, improve safeguards and ensure the public is properly protected.”
Tooting MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan said: “I’m horrified to learn that someone was mistakenly released from Wandsworth Prison with such a shocking list of offences.
“Local residents will quite rightly be deeply concerned. We urgently need answers from the Government and Ministry of Justice as to how this was allowed to happen.”
The development came minutes after David Lammy refused to say whether any further asylum-seeking defendants had been accidentally let out, after he was repeatedly asked at PMQs.