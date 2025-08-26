An emergency alert drill will send a test message to mobile phones across the UK next weekend.

It will mark the second test of the national emergency alert system – after the first in 2023.

On Sunday September 7 at around 3pm, mobile phones connected to 4G and 5G networks will vibrate and emit a siren sound for up to 10 seconds.

Mobile phone users will also receive a message making clear that the alert is a drill.

The Government has used the system to issue real warnings five times, including in January during Storm Eowyn to warn people in Scotland and Northern Ireland about severe weather.

Approximately 3.5 million people across Wales and south-west England received an alert during Storm Darragh last December.

A 500kg unexploded Second World War bomb found in a Plymouth back garden triggered a warning to some 50,000 phones in February last year.

Messages can be targeted to relatively small areas to pinpoint those at risk.