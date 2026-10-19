The President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has warned of the 'perfect conditions for a terrible winter'

Road sign for a Hospital and Accident and Emergency department. Picture: PA

By Sophie Clark

Leading A&E doctors are ringing the alarm over an incoming “terrible winter” with only 3% of doctors saying they feel well prepared for the colder months.

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A recent survey by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) of 163 doctors in charge of A&E departments across the UK found that 92% described current pressure as either high or very high Around 91% of RCEM survey respondents told the poll they were very or extremely worried about pressures in the coming months, and 88% said they are under greater strain now than this time a year ago. RCEM President, said Dr Ian Higginson: “Overcrowding, corridor care, the impending surge of demand from winter, and lack of meaningful preparations, are creating perfect conditions for a terrible winter.” Read more: Urgent care gets £140m boost as Yvette Cooper warns NHS faces ‘more challenging’ winter than normal Read more: England could face early flu season amid 'ominous' signs of NHS pressure

An ambulance awaits the next call outside the A&E at the NHS St Thomas' Hospital in central London. Picture: Richard Baker/Getty

“Colleagues from across the four nations have been crystal clear: we are not managing now and we simply are not ready for winter,” said Dr Higginson. Dr Higginson said that patients are being stuck in trolleys or on chairs for hours, whilst some of the sockets and most injured can’t get a hospital bed for days. “It’s a disgraceful state of affairs,” said Dr Higginson. “I cannot believe it has been allowed to get this bad. Patients are dying unnecessarily every week whilst politicians continue to focus on the wrong solutions.” The latest NHS England data shows there was an average of 3,310 patients who received corridor care each day in September, with 2,549 in A&E departments and 761 in other hospital areas. Meanwhile, the number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England from a decision to admit to actually being admitted stood at 50,582 in September, up from 44,951 in August. These statistics come after flu rates were higher than usual in September, and a new strain of Covid has led to a rise in cases in the UK.

People waiting at an emergency care walk-in centre, Derby. Picture: Ian Pilbeam/Alamy