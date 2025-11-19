Sir Sadiq Khan has triggered an emergency homeless protocol in London for the first time this winter after temperatures dropped below freezing in the capital.

The initiative comes after a 'tent-city' of homeless people has popped up in a park near Warren Street in central London.

The programme will now allow SWEP beds to be provided to those on the streets among all London boroughs.

Londoners who see people sleeping rough have been urged to contact support services through the Streetlink website.

London's Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) is activated when mercury drops below 0C and ensures emergency accommodation is open for those sleeping on the streets.

The protocol sees London Councils work alongside homelessness charities to open additional emergency accommodation for people sleeping rough in freezing conditions that could pose a threat to life.

The Mayor of London said: “With temperatures dropping below zero, we have activated the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol for the first time this winter to ensure anyone sleeping rough in freezing conditions is offered emergency accommodation and support to stay off the streets for good.

“Earlier this year, I announced the biggest ever single investment of £10million to tackle homelessness to support those most at risk of sleeping rough.

"And for the first time ever, a new focus on prevention will allow teams to step in and provide support to Londoners at risk of rough sleeping before they spend a first night on the streets.

“I am committed to ending rough sleeping by 2030 and providing support to get people off the streets. Helping people to start rebuilding their lives is at the centre of our plan, as we work together to build a safer, fairer London for everyone.”

Cllr Grace Williams, London Councils’ Executive Member for Housing & Regeneration, said: “Rough sleeping is always dangerous, but during severe cold weather it becomes a serious threat to life.

"Boroughs are working tirelessly to get emergency accommodation ready and to help people come off the streets when temperatures plummet.

"Together with the Mayor and our voluntary sector partners, we will do everything possible to keep people safe and ensure they receive the support they need.”

Hannah Faulkner, Head of Pan London Rough Sleeping Services and Prevention at St Mungo’s: “As temperatures drop to freezing, the risks for people sleeping rough become increasingly severe.

"Prolonged exposure to cold and wet conditions can lead to serious health problems such as hypothermia, frostbite, and respiratory illness, and can also worsen existing medical conditions. In some cases, this can be fatal.

“St Mungo’s is ready to respond to this urgent situation. Our teams are working night and day to bring people indoors to safe, warm accommodation and connect them with the essential support they need.”