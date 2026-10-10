A major emergency response is under way at Yorkshire Wildlife Park after a serious incident at its tiger enclosure.

The park in Doncaster says its emergency procedures were activated immediately and that it is working with authorities to establish what happened.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service says it was called at 1.33pm on Saturday, 10 October and sent two ambulances, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and a doctor.

The park has been closed for the rest of today and will remain shut tomorrow.

More to follow...