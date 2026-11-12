Emergency services respond to 'suspected gas leak' at Rolls-Royce nuclear site
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Emergency services are responding to a "suspected gas leak" at a Rolls Royce nuclear site in the Midlands.
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Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene in Raynseway just after 4pm.
Residents of the Alvaston area of Derby have been told to keep their doors and windows closed while emergency teams address the incident.
Firefighters were joined by police and ambulance crews who have been seen outside the factory.
It is understood firefighters arrived at the site after alarms were heard from inside the factory.
A Rolls-Royce spokesman said the incident was a "suspected gas leak" of a product used in the manufacturing process.
"We were in the process of rectifying the situation when the alarms went off," he said.
Staff have been asked to stay inside "as a precaution" while work is carried out.
"The emergency services have turned out in force because that is the procedure when the alarms go on this site," he added.
"We will let people know if there is any further news as we are notified."
Several roads around the factory have been closed, including Royal Scot Way, Pride Park Way, from Derby Audi to the London Road roundabout, Harrow Street, and London Road, from the junction of Harrow Steet to Meadow Lane.