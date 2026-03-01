UK flights to and from Middle East remain grounded until Monday over ongoing missile threat
A string of explosions rocked Dubai's International Airport overnight, alongside Abu Dhabi's Zayed Airport.
UK flights to and from the Middle East will remain grounded until Monday airlines have said Dubai's International Airport was one of a multiple struck by missiles overnight.
An "incident" at Abu Dhabi's Zayed airport has left one dead and seven hurt, whilst four others have been reported injured following a strike on Dubai's terminal.
The strikes come after the US launched a joint operation with Israel targeting Iran's Supreme Leader, with US President Donald Trump confirming his death during the early hours of Sunday.
The attack prompted retaliatory strikes from Iran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East hosting US military bases.
Flights in and out of the Middle East remain cancelled over safety fears, with Dubai-based airline Emirates saying in a statement: “Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 3pm UAE time on Monday March 2.”
It comes as an increasing number of celebrities and influencers have taken to social media to document their experience in the region.
Many - including England's Lions cricket team - have found themselves stranded in the Middle East following continued rocket and drone attacks.
Abu Dhabi Airports posted on X, saying the incident "resulted in one fatality involving an Asian national and 7 injuries".
They did not give a cause for the incident, but urged against "circulating rumours".
The Dubai incident happened when a concourse sustained "minor damage", according to the city's media office.
Four people sustained injuries.
Etihad Airways advised passengers that while airspace closures continue, disruption is to be expected.
“Regional airspace closures continue to impact Etihad’s operations, and all flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until 2am UAE time on Monday March 2,” the airline said on X.
Etihad said passengers should check their flight status on its website before travelling to the airport and ensure their contact details are up to date in their booking.
People holding Etihad tickets for travel on dates up to March 3 can also request a full refund, the airline added.
“We are currently experiencing a high volume of calls and appreciate your patience as it may take longer than usual for calls to be answered,” Etihad said.
Update: Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.— Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 1, 2026
Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A further update will be provided on March…
“The situation remains dynamic and schedules may change at short notice.
“Etihad continues to work in close co-ordination with the relevant authorities and will resume normal operations as soon as conditions permit.”
Qatar Airways said on Saturday night that flights remained temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.
It said on X: “Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace.
“A further update will be provided by 9am Doha time (6am UTC).”
Aviation sources reported one of the terminals had been damaged overnight during an Iranian attack.
Flights from both airports were grounded on Saturday as a precaution and are expected to remain disrupted on Sunday.
Many airlines are re-routing or cancelling flights to or via the region due to the outbreak of violence.
There was also a minor fire on the facade of the Dubai's Burj al Arab hotel due to a drone interception.
The Dubai media office wrote on X: "Civil Defence teams responded immediately and brought the incident under control. No injuries have been reported."
Another luxury hotel was also damaged by fire earlier on Saturday, understood to have been caused by remnants from a falling missile.
The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has warned Britons in several Middle East countries to "immediately shelter in place" and to avoid travel to Israel and Palestine.
"Remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel and follow instructions from the local authorities," advised the FCDO.