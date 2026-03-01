A string of explosions rocked Dubai's International Airport overnight, alongside Abu Dhabi's Zayed Airport.

UK flights to and from Middle East remain grounded until Monday over ongoing missile threat. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

UK flights to and from the Middle East will remain grounded until Monday airlines have said Dubai's International Airport was one of a multiple struck by missiles overnight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An "incident" at Abu Dhabi's Zayed airport has left one dead and seven hurt, whilst four others have been reported injured following a strike on Dubai's terminal. The strikes come after the US launched a joint operation with Israel targeting Iran's Supreme Leader, with US President Donald Trump confirming his death during the early hours of Sunday. The attack prompted retaliatory strikes from Iran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East hosting US military bases. Flights in and out of the Middle East remain cancelled over safety fears, with Dubai-based airline Emirates saying in a statement: “Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 3pm UAE time on Monday March 2.” Read more: England coach Jonny Bairstow appeals to Keir Starmer after cricket team stranded in Dubai Read more: Iran raises 'Red Flag of Revenge' after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei killed in US-Israeli strikes It comes as an increasing number of celebrities and influencers have taken to social media to document their experience in the region. Many - including England's Lions cricket team - have found themselves stranded in the Middle East following continued rocket and drone attacks.

Passengers stranded by the closure of Dubai International Airport await in the airport parking lot in Dubai. Picture: Alamy

Abu Dhabi Airports posted on X, saying the incident "resulted in one fatality involving an Asian national and 7 injuries". They did not give a cause for the incident, but urged against "circulating rumours". The Dubai incident happened when a concourse sustained "minor damage", according to the city's media office. Four people sustained injuries. Read more: Trump warns Iran against retaliation for strikes which killed Ayatollah Read more: Death toll approaches 150 after US-Israeli strikes hit Iranian school Etihad Airways advised passengers that while airspace closures continue, disruption is to be expected. “Regional airspace closures continue to impact Etihad’s operations, and all flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until 2am UAE time on Monday March 2,” the airline said on X. Etihad said passengers should check their flight status on its website before travelling to the airport and ensure their contact details are up to date in their booking. People holding Etihad tickets for travel on dates up to March 3 can also request a full refund, the airline added. “We are currently experiencing a high volume of calls and appreciate your patience as it may take longer than usual for calls to be answered,” Etihad said.

Update: Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.



Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A further update will be provided on March… — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 1, 2026

“The situation remains dynamic and schedules may change at short notice. “Etihad continues to work in close co-ordination with the relevant authorities and will resume normal operations as soon as conditions permit.” Qatar Airways said on Saturday night that flights remained temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. It said on X: “Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. “A further update will be provided by 9am Doha time (6am UTC).”

Many travellers have been stranded wait as flights in the Middle East are cancelled after the attack on Iran by the U.S. and Israel. Picture: Alamy