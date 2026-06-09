Emily Atack has spoken about why she is banning children from her wedding - despite being a mum herself.

Atack, 36, is mother to two-year-old Barney, whom she welcomed with fiancé Dr Alistair Garner, 40, in 2024.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2025, with some of the plans for their upcoming three-day wedding celebration already being released.

Speaking about the decision to have a child-free wedding, Atack said it had been embraced by both friends and family.

She added: "I'm surprised by how many people are happy about that. I thought I'd get a lot of people kicking off, but they're like, 'No, f*** those kids!'"

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