Mum-of-one Emily Atack reveals plans to ban children from her wedding
The British actress has announced her decision not to have children during the three-day event
Emily Atack has spoken about why she is banning children from her wedding - despite being a mum herself.
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Atack, 36, is mother to two-year-old Barney, whom she welcomed with fiancé Dr Alistair Garner, 40, in 2024.
The couple announced their engagement in July 2025, with some of the plans for their upcoming three-day wedding celebration already being released.
Speaking about the decision to have a child-free wedding, Atack said it had been embraced by both friends and family.
She added: "I'm surprised by how many people are happy about that. I thought I'd get a lot of people kicking off, but they're like, 'No, f*** those kids!'"
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Defending the choice on The Romesh Ranganathan Show podcast, the Inbetweeners actress said: "We're being kind to our friends and making sure that people don't have to worry too much about paying for lots of things, but we have said no kids at the wedding."
The wedding planning preparations, which many brides find tumultuous, have been well-received by Atack.
The actress told Luxury London Magazine: "Choosing napkins and stuff. I'm like, 'My God, my life is here!'"
The location of the wedding has also been hinted at previously, with a source claiming that Spain has long been considered as a choice for the venue location by the couple.
According to the source, the potential location stems from Atack's family regularly holidaying there throughout her childhood.
The wedding preparations arrive at an already busy time for the actress.
Atack has recently started presenting the new quiz show Nobody's Fool alongside Rivals co-star Danny Dyer.