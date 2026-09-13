Rivals star Emily took her vows again, just three weeks after tying the knot with Alistair Garner at a local church in Bedfordshire

Alistair Garner and Emily Atack. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Actress Emily Atack celebrated her second wedding to her new husband, scientist Dr Alistair Garner, in the hilltop town of Mojácar, in Spain, with pals Laura Whitmore and Katherine Ryan.

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Rivals star Emily took her vows again, just three weeks after she tied the knot at a local church in Bedfordshire. Laura’s Love Island narrator husband Iain Stirling was there, as was comedienne Katherine’s partner Bobby Kootstra. The Irish actress and mum-of-two posted a video of them enjoying their childfree night, captioning it: “Moms out!”. Mum of four Katherine joined her on the dance floor, mimicking her moves in an off-shoulder gown. Read More: ProRef admits Haaland winner in Manchester derby should have been disallowed after VAR farce Read More: Reform fury as Labour hint at move to force Farage to hand back £72m crypto-billionaire donations

Laura Whitmore and Katherine Ryan let loose on the dance floor in Spain over the weekend. Picture: Instagram/@thewhitmore

Also on the 200-strong guest list were Rivals co-stars David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Rufus Jones, Bella Maclean and Victoria Smurfit, and the show’s writer Dominic Treadwell-Collins. American actor Stanley Tucci and his actress wife Felicity Blunt were there, as was Leigh Francis, AKA Keith Lemon. The couple who got engaged in July 2025 recently had baby Barney in June 2024. Writing on Instagram after her first wedding, Emily said: “Christ, we have fun don’t we. I can’t believe we get to do all that again in a few weeks' time.” Guests arrived just after 4 pm and were given white parasols to protect them from the heat, according to The Sun. Emily kept the groom waiting until 5.35 pm, before pulling up with her chief bridesmaid in a red Cadillac convertible and was walked down the aisle by her pop star father, Keith Atack.