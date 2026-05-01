Devil Wears Prada stars Emily Blunt and brother-in-law Stanley Tucci receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Joining the pair at the celebration were fellow actors, Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Meryl Streep
Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci celebrated with family, fans and colleagues on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, as they were honoured with stars for their longstanding achievements in film.
Listen to this article
This moment reflects both their individual achievements and the connection they share as friends and relatives.
Mr Tucci has been married to Ms Blunt’s sister, Felicity, since 2012. They started dating shortly after Ms Blunt’s wedding to The Office’s John Krasinski in 2010.
“It has been an honour and absolutely exhausting to be a part of Hollywood for 45 years,” Mr Tucci said during the ceremony. “But I wouldn’t have traded it for the world.”
Ms Blunt calls it a privilege to share her achievements with “The Tooch”, her apparent nickname for her brother-in-law.
Read more: Britney Spears charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol
Read more: 'Boy, that wife of his': Trump gushes over King as he hits out at Harry and Meghan detailing 'what she's done to that guy'
“We spend far too much time together and now we’re going to spend even more time together as people trample over us,” she jokes. “I’m so honoured to be here with you [Tucci]... it’s just made life heaven. This moment is no exception.”
Joining the pair at the celebration were fellow actors, Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and the actress who plays the devil herself, Meryl Streep, who all spoke in their honour.
Mr Downey called Ms Blunt the “scene partner you’ll never forget,” referring to Christopher Nolan’s film, Oppenheimer.
Mr Johnson said “It’s about time!” and describes Ms Blunt’s spirit at “Present”. They’ve been in three films together; Jungle Cruise (one and two) and The Smashing Machine.
Mr Damon reflects on both the stars together: “The Tucci-Blunt legend continues to grow in the best possible ways.” Mr Damon and Ms Blunt starred together in The Adjustment Bureau, 2011.
“There’s nobody in the world that’s done what he has done and it’s astonishing,” says Ms Streep referring to Mr Tucci. She describes that there have been both good and rough times, but she has “adored” working with him and is ready to do it again.
Ms Blunt and Mr Tucci’s characters have reunited in The Devil Wears Prada 2, released in cinemas today, 20 years after the first film was released in 2006.