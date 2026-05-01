Joining the pair at the celebration were fellow actors, Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Meryl Streep

(L-R) Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt are honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2026 in Hollywood. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Zainab Patel

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci celebrated with family, fans and colleagues on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, as they were honoured with stars for their longstanding achievements in film.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This moment reflects both their individual achievements and the connection they share as friends and relatives. Mr Tucci has been married to Ms Blunt’s sister, Felicity, since 2012. They started dating shortly after Ms Blunt’s wedding to The Office’s John Krasinski in 2010. “It has been an honour and absolutely exhausting to be a part of Hollywood for 45 years,” Mr Tucci said during the ceremony. “But I wouldn’t have traded it for the world.” Ms Blunt calls it a privilege to share her achievements with “The Tooch”, her apparent nickname for her brother-in-law. Read more: Britney Spears charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol Read more: 'Boy, that wife of his': Trump gushes over King as he hits out at Harry and Meghan detailing 'what she's done to that guy'

(L-R) Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr., Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Matt Damon attend the Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony for Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images