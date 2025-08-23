Emily in Paris assistant director 'dies during filming in Venice'
An assistant director of the Netflix hit Emily in Paris has died during filming of the fifth season in Venice, according to Spanish and Italian media.
Diego Borella, 47, reportedly collapsed during preparations to shoot the final scenes of the upcoming season.
Medics rushed to the scene at the historic five-star Hotel Danieli in Venice at around 7pm on Thurday, August 21, but were unable to save him.
It is understood that filming, which began in Venice on August 15 has been temporarily halted following the incident. It was originally set to wrap on Monday, August 25.
According to reports by La Repubblica, it is believed Mr Borella died from a heart attack after collapsing in front of colleagues.
Longtime friend of Mr Borella, Mattia Berto, said he has “fond memories” of the director.
"Diego had a great sense of humor, was brilliant, and very talented. His is a young life cut short, so there aren't many words. Just great sadness.”
Mr Borella was born in Venice, and was an accomplished director and writer. He had trained in Rome, London and New York.
Starring Lily Collins, 36, the fifth season of Emily in Paris is set to be released on Netflix on December 18. The show follows the life of American Emily on the next leg of her European adventure, after she began a new life in Paris as a social media strategist.
LBC has reached out to Netflix for comment.