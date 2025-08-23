An assistant director of the Netflix hit Emily in Paris has died during filming of the fifth season in Venice, according to Spanish and Italian media.

Diego Borella, 47, reportedly collapsed during preparations to shoot the final scenes of the upcoming season.

Medics rushed to the scene at the historic five-star Hotel Danieli in Venice at around 7pm on Thurday, August 21, but were unable to save him.

It is understood that filming, which began in Venice on August 15 has been temporarily halted following the incident. It was originally set to wrap on Monday, August 25.

According to reports by La Repubblica, it is believed Mr Borella died from a heart attack after collapsing in front of colleagues.

Read more: ‘Thanks for letting us come home at last’: Coldplay stun fans on first night of unprecedented 10-night Wembley run

Read more: Millie Bobby Brown announces adoption of baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi