Gabriel Martinelli’s brilliant stoppage-time goal against old rivals Manchester City rescued a point for Arsenal in a 1-1 draw.

This draw does little for the Premier League title hopes of Arsenal or City, but is enough to maintain momentum after a clash which flitted between end-to-end and tedious on Sunday evening.

Pep Guardiola reverted to a back five in the second half in an effort to keep a clean sheet which would secure all three points in the capital before Arsenal’s pressure eventually told through Martinelli.

Erling Haaland’s ninth-minute opener looked set to earn Manchester City a rare victory following struggles from Mikel Arteta’s side in recent battles at the Emirates Stadium.

Haaland was a central figure in both fixtures last season even though Manchester City failed to win either match.

The Norwegian sparked a post-match melee at a previous Etihad Stadium matchup when he threw a ball against Gabriel Magalhaes’s head after a last-gasp equaliser for City. Haaland went on to tell Arteta to be “humble” after full-time.

Fast forward to February, and Haaland was served a dish of humble pie when Myles Skelly-Lewis copied his Zen goal celebration during a 5-1 win for Arsenal.

This time around Haaland ignored jeers and showed his supreme finishing ability with a smart ninth-minute effort.

After a lack of composure from both teams during a skittish start, Haaland’s deft touch to Tijjani Reijnders was followed by a burst of acceleration past Gabriel before he slotted home.

Haaland barely celebrated and proceeded to dominate Gabriel, giving the Arsenal captain a slight shove to the floor when he defended one corner during an all-action display.

Despite one other effort straight at David Raya, the former Borussia Dortmund striker was far superior to opposite number Viktor Gyokeres, who failed to have a single shot.