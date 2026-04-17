Magdalene Robertson said that she believed Iain Packer would have committed crimes against women while on holiday in Florida

The man convicted of killing Emma Caldwell as well as a string of sexual offences against other women likely committed further crimes abroad, according to one of his victims and a former detective. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

The man convicted of killing Emma Caldwell as well as a string of sexual offences against other women likely committed further crimes abroad, according to one of his victims and a former detective.

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Magdalene Robertson said that she believed Iain Packer would have committed crimes against women while on holiday in Florida. She was indecently assaulted by Packer when she was 14 and raped by him when she was 15. She told police about him in 2006. Ms Caldwell, 27, was killed in 2005 but it was not until 2024 that Packer was convicted of her murder, along with a string of sexual offences against other women. Ms Robertson spoke to Clyde 1’s Beware Book podcast series, which is examining the death of Ms Caldwell and those of other women involved in prostitution around Glasgow during the 1990s and 2000s.

Emma was found dead after being reported missing by her mother Margaret (pictured). Picture: Getty

The podcast takes its name from a journal which was used by women involved in prostitution to warn each other about potentially dangerous or suspicious clients. Ms Robertson, who has waived her right to anonymity, described Packer as an “incubus” – saying he was “somebody that sucks the absolute life and the joy out of any circumstance whatsoever”. She said she was sure Packer had committed previous offences against women and girls before he attacked her. She told the podcast: “They’ve always went to Florida, Boxing Day, they went there every year for two years. “So, he’s been attacking people because you don’t be a serial rapist and sexual offender and say, ‘I’m on holiday from that’. “Your habits go with you.”