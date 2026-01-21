Emma Raducanu’s Australian Open ended in the second round with an error-strewn loss to Anastasia Potapova.

The British number one had been hoping to set up another clash with world number one Aryna Sabalenka but she faded from a promising position and fell to a 7-6 (3) 6-2 defeat.

Having arrived in Melbourne short of matches and preparation after suffering with a foot injury throughout pre-season, it should not be a surprise that Raducanu was below her best here.

She was not helped by windy conditions that accentuated the mistakes, and she must now look to put in the work on the practice court she has been missing.

The pair had never played a competitive match before but Raducanu grew up all too aware of Potapova’s talent, with the 24-year-old the leading junior of her age.

