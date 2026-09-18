Emma Raducanu will 'try and enjoy the process' as she fights to mount tennis comeback
Brit now World No. 89 but does not want to put too much pressure on herself
Emma Raducanu has voted to "try and enjoy the process" as she prepares to make a tennis comeback after two more withdrawals from tournaments.
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The British number two has fallen to 89th in the world, having been inside the top 32 earlier this year, having pulled out of Wimbledon and the US Open.
The 23-year-old withdrew from the China Open and was left out of Britain's Billie Jean King Cup squad as a stress fracture in her right leg did not heal in time.
Raducanu has surrendered her number one Brit status to Katie Boulter but has told the media that she is not in a rush to regain form and has sought to alleviate pressure on herself.
“Athletes have such short careers," she said this week in an interview with her sponsor Uniqlo. "I’m going to keep doing my best and enjoying the process to the fullest."
Raducanu had shown good form in 2026 before succumbing to an injury. She reached the final at the Queen's Club in July and at another tournament in Romania to regain her status as British number one.
She has not gone beyond the fourth round of a slam since winning the 2021 US Open.
In May, she announced that she had reunited with Andrew Richardson, who coached her to her greatest title.
“Grateful to have reconnected with someone who has known me for over a decade now and looking forward to building together one iteration at a time,” said Raducanu at the time.
After withdrawing from Wimbledon, she posted photos online of herself enjoying a luxury Swiss resort as she began her rehabilitation.