Emma Raducanu has voted to "try and enjoy the process" as she prepares to make a tennis comeback after two more withdrawals from tournaments.

The British number two has fallen to 89th in the world, having been inside the top 32 earlier this year, having pulled out of Wimbledon and the US Open.

The 23-year-old withdrew from the China Open and was left out of Britain's Billie Jean King Cup squad as a stress fracture in her right leg did not heal in time.

Raducanu has surrendered her number one Brit status to Katie Boulter but has told the media that she is not in a rush to regain form and has sought to alleviate pressure on herself.

“Athletes have such short careers," she said this week in an interview with her sponsor Uniqlo. "I’m going to keep doing my best and enjoying the process to the fullest."