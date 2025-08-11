Emma Raducanu knocked out of Cincinnati Open by Aryna Sabalenka. Picture: Frey/TPN/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Emma Raducanu was knocked out of the Cincinnati Open after a battling performance saw her slip to a narrow third-round defeat against world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Monday’s match was the pair’s second meeting of the year after Sabalenka edged to victory in their third-round encounter at Wimbledon. Another thrilling outing followed in Cincinnati, where an incredibly tight match lasting over three hours saw Raducanu take the 27-year-old to a third-set tiebreak. In a tense finale, Sabalenka emerged victorious to clinch a 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(5) win. Raducanu’s path to the third round of the competition saw her beat Olga Danilovic in the previous match, her first since Rafael Nadal’s former coach Francis Roig joined her team. The British number one made a quick start, earning her first break point in the second game of the opening set, before Sabalenka responded with a break of her own and soon levelled the score. Read more: Emma Raducanu claims straight-sets win to reach Cincinnati Open third round Read more: Emma Raducanu stalker caught trying to obtain Wimbledon tickets after tennis star was left 'shaken' by 'fixated' man

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus embraces Emma Raducanu of Great Britain. Picture: Frey/TPN/Getty Images