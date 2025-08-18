Emma Raducanu is heading into the US Open after some good recent form. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Emma Raducanu is preparing to play mixed doubles with Carlos Alvarez at the US Open with the pair facing Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula.

Raducanu watched Carlos Alcaraz at Queens but said the pair are just friends. Picture: Getty

What is Emma Raducanu’s ancestry? Raducanu was born in Toronto, Canada, but moved with her family to Bromley, London, when she was two and grew up in the UK. Her father Ion Raducanu, is from Bucharest, Romania, and her mother, Renee Zhai, is from Shenyang, China, and Emma can speak Romanian and Chinese as a result.

Raducanu was only 18 when she won the US Open title. Picture: Getty

Tennis career to date Since winning the US Open as an 18-year-old in 2021, Raducanu has had various setbacks with injuries which culminated with ankle and wrist surgery in 2023. Since then she has been on the comeback trail and reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2024, before performing well on the American hardcourts this summer - reaching the semis of the Washington Open. Here are her stats: Turned pro: 2018

World ranking: 33 (August 18, 2025) - UK number one

Highest ranking: 10 (July 11, 2022)

Prize monkey: $5.5m

Best performance at Wimbledon: Fourth round

Titles: One (US Open, 2021)

Francisco Roig has recently started coaching Raducanu. Picture: Getty

Who is Emma Raducanu’s coach? Since August, Raducanu has been coached by Spaniard Francisco Roig, who has previously worked with Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. She won the US Open under Andrew Richardson. She has also worked with Nigel Sears, Torben Beltz, Dmitry Tursunov, Sebastian Sachs, Iain Bates and Jane O'Donoghue, although the last two were only for a brief period. Raducanu has said criticism she has faced for changing coaches is often unfair. She said: “When you see things like: ‘Oh, Emma on her ninth coach’, I’m like: ‘Guys, come on.’ Certain ones don’t count. If you’ve had a trial, you don’t have to carry on after the trial. A few have been trials, a few have been other situations. I just try and take the high road.”

