Raducanu tired of ‘terrible’ questions about her dating
Emma Raducanu is preparing to play mixed doubles with Carlos Alvarez at the US Open with the pair facing Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula.
The British number ones will meet in a first round match of the revamped competition that falls on the eve of the main tournament.
Raducanu, 22, won the US Open singles title in 2021 and is in some of her best form since, having been a good match for world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the recent Cincinnati Open.
Here are some of the most popular questions about Raducanu from the internet.
What is Emma Raducanu’s ancestry?
Raducanu was born in Toronto, Canada, but moved with her family to Bromley, London, when she was two and grew up in the UK.
Her father Ion Raducanu, is from Bucharest, Romania, and her mother, Renee Zhai, is from Shenyang, China, and Emma can speak Romanian and Chinese as a result.
Tennis career to date
Since winning the US Open as an 18-year-old in 2021, Raducanu has had various setbacks with injuries which culminated with ankle and wrist surgery in 2023.
Since then she has been on the comeback trail and reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2024, before performing well on the American hardcourts this summer - reaching the semis of the Washington Open. Here are her stats:
- Turned pro: 2018
- World ranking: 33 (August 18, 2025) - UK number one
- Highest ranking: 10 (July 11, 2022)
- Prize monkey: $5.5m
- Best performance at Wimbledon: Fourth round
- Titles: One (US Open, 2021)
- Other awards: BBC Sports Personality of the Year: 2021
Who is Emma Raducanu’s coach?
Since August, Raducanu has been coached by Spaniard Francisco Roig, who has previously worked with Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini.
She won the US Open under Andrew Richardson. She has also worked with Nigel Sears, Torben Beltz, Dmitry Tursunov, Sebastian Sachs, Iain Bates and Jane O'Donoghue, although the last two were only for a brief period.
Raducanu has said criticism she has faced for changing coaches is often unfair.
She said: “When you see things like: ‘Oh, Emma on her ninth coach’, I’m like: ‘Guys, come on.’ Certain ones don’t count. If you’ve had a trial, you don’t have to carry on after the trial. A few have been trials, a few have been other situations. I just try and take the high road.”
Who is Emma Raducanu dating?
It is not known if the tennis player is currently dating anyone as she does not like to speak about it and previously said that she and Alcaraz are “just friends”.
Raducanu has said some of the questions she has faced from journalists about her love life have been “terrible,” while the taken Cam Norrie was also asked if he was dating her.
“I guess it comes with the territory, people being so curious,” Raducanu told the Guardian.
“I think they’re more curious about this news than any tennis results and tennis news. But I just keep to myself, my private life to one side.
“It’s always funny when people try to find something out, but I try not to read into it so much.”
When is the US Open and how to watch?
The main draws of the US Open, played at Flushing Meadows in New York, begins from Sunday, August 27.
Matches start from 11am local time, which is 4pm BST, and will be shown on Sky Sports.