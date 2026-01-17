The British number one only arrived in Melbourne on Friday after reaching the quarter-finals of the Hobart International .

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain talks to the media during a press conference ahead of the 2026 Australian Open. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Emma Raducanu has been left less than impressed by the Australian Open’s scheduling after being forced to scramble to get ready for the tournament.

The British number one only arrived in Melbourne on Friday after reaching the quarter-finals of the Hobart International but will start her campaign here on Sunday against Mananchaya Sawangkaew. And not only has she been scheduled on the opening day, she has also been given the second night session slot on Margaret Court Arena after a men's match beginning at 7pm local time, meaning the possibility of a very late start. Raducanu was planning to have her first practice at 9pm on Saturday, and she said: "It's very difficult. You would love to have more time in the environment, more time practising, but I guess I was pretty much handed the schedule to try and turn it around and make the most out of what is in front of me. "I think it's easy to get down and complain about it, but it's not going to help. So I'm just trying to focus and turn it around for tomorrow."

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain plays a forehand in the match against Camila Osorio of Colombia during day two of the 2026 Hobart International. Picture: Getty

She continued: “It’s very difficult to be scheduling women’s matches after a potential five-set match. To me, it doesn’t really make as much sense. “Today I’m going to practise and see what it’s like. I don’t think I have been in that situation. Only once before maybe when I played the semis of the US Open. “I played second night match but, other than that, I haven’t played that late. So, for me, it’s a new experience, something that I need to learn to do.” It would be a tough situation even if Raducanu came into the season in prime shape, but the 23-year-old has once again battled physical issues during pre-season, with a foot injury severely limiting her time on court She looked short of match sharpness in a clash with Maria Sakkari at the United Cup last week, while she beat Camila Osorio in the opening round in Hobart but then lost to low-ranked Australian Taylah Preston.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates winning the match against Camila Osorio of Colombia. Picture: Getty