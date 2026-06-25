Emma Raducanu is facing a race to be fit for Wimbledon after missing training on Thursday.

She practised at the All England Club on Monday but a journalist from Clay magazine spotted Raducanu in a protective boot on Wednesday evening.

The British number one has not played a match since reaching the final of the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club a week and a half ago, choosing not to play in Nottingham or Eastbourne.

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The 23-year-old was listed on the practice schedule for midday on Thursday but did not show up, and her representatives confirmed Raducanu is managing a niggle.

It has been another stop-start season for the former US Open champion, who missed two and a half months with a post-viral illness having initially fallen unwell in February.

She played just two matches on clay but things appeared to have turned around at Queen’s Club, with Raducanu reaching just her second final since her historic run in New York five years ago having reunited with coach Andrew Richardson.

However, it appears the physical toll of that run, which included playing two matches in a day because of rain, could now impact her chances at Wimbledon.