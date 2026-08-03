'Best reset ever': Emma Raducanu continues injury recovery in '£2,500-a-night' Swiss Alps resort
The tennis star looked cheerful as she donned an elegant black off-the-shoulder top with a white skirt while posing in front of a stunning view of the Swiss Alps
Emma Raducanu is continuing her recovery from a shin injury at a luxury Swiss resort as speculation mounts over her involvement in the US Open.
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The 23-year-old withdrew from Wimbledon hours before her first-round match in June over a grade-four stress fracture to her shin.
In a series of photos posted on Instagram, Raducanu appeared to be wearing a moonboot while training.
The tennis star looked cheerful as she donned an elegant black off-the-shoulder top with a white skirt while posing on a balcony with a stunning view of the Swiss Alps.
She captioned the series of photos from her stay at the five-star resort in St Moritz, Switzerland: “Best reset ever!!”
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She could be seen wearing the boot on her right foot while practicing a serve on a clay court at the luxury Suvretta House resort, which describes itself as offering a "warm welcome in the heart of the Upper Engadine."
The description adds: "Suvretta House offers 5-star luxury on sunny summer days as well as on crackling winter evenings. Unforgettable experiences and first-class service."
While some suites in the 176-room resort are available from 489 Swiss Francs (£449) per night in September, the most expensive rooms offering lake views can reach up to £2,500.
The Canadian-born tennis player wore a similar orthopaedic boot before her withdrawal from Wimbledon, although it is common for athletes to wear removable devices while recovering from injuries.
Speculation over Raducanu's participation in the US Open grew after she was left out of Britain's squad for September's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in China.
She has withdrawn from upcoming Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati.
The 23-year-old, as the highest-ranked British woman, is among five Brits along with Katie Boulter, Arthur Fery, Cam Norrie and Jan Choinski, who have direct entry into the main singles draws at the US Open.
It marks the latest injury setback for the player, whose tennis career has been blighted by fitness problems ever since her astonishing US Open victory in 2021.