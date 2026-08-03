Emma Raducanu is continuing her recovery from a shin injury at a luxury Swiss resort as speculation mounts over her involvement in the US Open.

The 23-year-old withdrew from Wimbledon hours before her first-round match in June over a grade-four stress fracture to her shin.

In a series of photos posted on Instagram, Raducanu appeared to be wearing a moonboot while training.

The tennis star looked cheerful as she donned an elegant black off-the-shoulder top with a white skirt while posing on a balcony with a stunning view of the Swiss Alps.

She captioned the series of photos from her stay at the five-star resort in St Moritz, Switzerland: “Best reset ever!!”

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