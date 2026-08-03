Emma Raducanu’s stress fracture will force her to miss the US Open.

The British number one suffered the injury to her right lower leg during the grass-court season and made a late decision to pull out of Wimbledon.

It is understood that, following consultation with her medical team, Raducanu has concluded she will be unable to play in New York later this month.

While the news comes as no surprise given the nature of the injury and the fact Raducanu has only recently taken her first tentative steps back on court wearing a protective boot, it is another blow to the 23-year-old.

Having made positive progress last summer, including winning her first matches at Flushing Meadows since lifting the trophy five years ago, it has been a frustrating 12 months for Raducanu with more persistent physical issues.

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