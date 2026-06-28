Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to an injury, the British number one announced on the eve of the tournament.

Writing on Instagram just after 10pm on Sunday, she said: "I can't believe I'm saying this, but sadly I've had to withdraw from this year's Wimbledon.

"I've done everything possible to try to get to the start line tomorrow but after a final scan tonight, the niggle I've been managing has developed into a stress fracture and I've been medically advised to stop pushing through."

"Playing at Wimbledon, in front of a home crowd, means everything to me, so this is really difficult to process."

"I want to thank you all for your support and encouragement. Especially at a time like this, it is invaluable. I look forward to seeing you when I'm back."