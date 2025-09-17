British number one Emma Raducanu battled through weather-related delays to beat Jaqueline Cristian in straight sets at the Korea Open today.

The opening-round win sees Raducanu advance to the last 16, with her next match scheduled against Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková.

The contest had been scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed due to rain, with more wet weather causing a second delay today.

But the weather didn’t stop the 22-year-old tennis star from sealing a 6-3, 6-4 win, seeing off Cristian, who is ranked eight places lower at 41.

In her on-court interview, Raducanu said: “I’m super happy to have won today. It hasn’t been easy, I feel like I’ve played this match the last three days. To have pulled through after waiting, I’m super pleased with how I came through.

"Jaqueline is a really tough opponent and had great results recently. Tough conditions, very slow, long rallies and long points, so happy to have got through.”

Read more: Emma Raducanu pulls out of Britain's Billie Jean King Cup team to play WTA event in Korea

Read more: Emma Raducanu’s US Open run ended by Elena Rybakina