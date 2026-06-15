Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Nottingham Open following her run to the final at Queen’s Club.

The British number one put a difficult start to 2026 behind her with an impressive run at the HSBC Championships last week.

But she missed the chance to land a first title since her US Open success in 2021 when she was beaten by Croatia’s Donna Vekic on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has risen back up to 31st in the world rankings and is in line for a Wimbledon seeding following her run to a career-first grass-court final.

And she has decided not to play in Nottingham this week, a tournament where she has no ranking points to defend.

Read more: Emma Raducanu wins twice in one day at Queen's to reach biggest final in five years

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