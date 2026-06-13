Emma Raducanu has reached the final of the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club after winning two matches in one day.

Heavy rain earlier in the week meant the British number one had to play both the quarter and semi-finals on Saturday. She won both matches in straight sets to reach the second-biggest final of her career.

During the quarter-final against Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova, Raducanu was forced off court for medical treatment in the second set, but shrugged off the “tough” injury scare to win 6-3, 7-5.

She followed that victory by beating world number 19 Iva Jovic 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-finals just hours later. Raducanu has yet to drop a set during this tournament.

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