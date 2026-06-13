Emma Raducanu wins twice in one day at Queen's to reach biggest final in five years
The British No 1 beat both Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova and American teenager Iva Jovic today to secure her place in tomorrow's final.
Emma Raducanu has reached the final of the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club after winning two matches in one day.
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Heavy rain earlier in the week meant the British number one had to play both the quarter and semi-finals on Saturday. She won both matches in straight sets to reach the second-biggest final of her career.
During the quarter-final against Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova, Raducanu was forced off court for medical treatment in the second set, but shrugged off the “tough” injury scare to win 6-3, 7-5.
She followed that victory by beating world number 19 Iva Jovic 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-finals just hours later. Raducanu has yet to drop a set during this tournament.
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“It means everything to be doing it here at Queen’s in front of everyone,” Raducanu said.
I’ve really enjoyed playing here and I think that really shows in my tennis and how I’ve been able to compete, stick out some really tough moments.”
In the final, she’ll play former Wimbledon semi-finalist Donna Vekic, who beat Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-3.
Before the start of this tournament, Raducanu had not beaten a player in the top-20 for over a year. After reaching the final, she now has two to her name inside a week.