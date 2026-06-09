Emma Raducanu opened her grass court season with a comfortable 6-0 6-3 victory over Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova at the HSBC Championships in London.

The British number one was in action for the first time since her disappointing first-round French Open exit, looking for a first win since beating Anastasia Zakharova at Indian Wells in March.

In May the 23-year-old, who has cycled through a steady stream of coaches since winning the US Open as a 2021 qualifier, rehired Andrew Richardson, who had guided her to that triumph.

She has also suffered from the lingering impact of a post-viral illness, missing two and a half months of action before arriving in Paris, where she lost to Solana Sierra.