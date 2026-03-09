Emma Raducanu suffered a heavy defeat in just 52 minutes to Amanda Anisimova in the third round at Indian Wells.

The British number one was well below par in a 6-1 6-1 loss to American world number six Anisimova.

Raducanu, seeded 25, may have been struggling with a fitness issue as she repeatedly refused to chase down drop shots.

The 23-year-old’s first serve misfired badly and she hit just two winners to her opponent’s 21.

“I think I can be very pleased with my performance today,” Anisimova said in her on-court interview.

“I had a tough first round so just went out to be fearless. I wanted to enjoy it and wanted to keep the run going.”

Read more: George Russell emerges from early chaos to win Australian Grand Prix

Read more: England suffer first ever defeat to Italy as Six Nations nightmare deepens