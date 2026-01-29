Emma Raducanu confirmed she has split from coach Francisco Roig following her second-round exit at the Australian Open.

Raducanu wrote: “Thank you for our time together. You have been more than a coach to me and I will cherish the many good times we spent together on and off the court.

It appears the Spaniard is no longer part of the 2021 US Open champion’s plans after she paid tribute to their concluded partnership in a post to her Instagram Stories.

The 23-year-old hired Roig – Rafael Nadal’s former coach – last summer, but said she was planning to “re-evaluate” her game after a disappointing 7-6 (3) 6-2 defeat to Anastasia Potapova in Melbourne.

“While we have come to the conclusion together that we ought not to move forward, please know that I am very grateful for all you have taught me and fond of our time shared.”

Roig is the latest in a long line of coaches with whom Raducanu has parted ways.

Asked about her plans following the Australian Open, she said: “I think I’m going to take a few days, get back home and try and just re-evaluate my game a bit.

“Watch it back, see where I can improve. What I have been feeling and also what is visually apparent. I definitely want to feel better on certain shots before I start playing again.

“I want to be playing a different way, and I think the misalignment with how I’m playing right now and how I want to be playing is something that I just want to work on.

“At the end of the day, I just want to hit the ball to the corners and hard. I feel like I’m doing all this variety, and it’s not doing what I want it to do. I need to just work on playing in a way more similar to how I was playing when I was younger.”