Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Italian Open as she continues to recover full fitness, it is understood.

The British number one has been absent from the tour since Indian Wells at the start of March, pulling out of tournaments in Miami, Linz and Madrid, citing the ongoing effects of a virus she picked up at the beginning of February.

Raducanu also opted to sit out Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Australia, but had been hopeful of playing in Rome.

The 23-year-old last played in the third round at Indian Wells on March 8, when she slipped to a 6-1 6-1 defeat against Amanda Anisimova.

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