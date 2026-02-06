Emma Raducanu has reached the final of the 2026 Transylvania Open. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Emma Raducanu is one win away from securing her first piece of silverware since her US Open win after reaching the final of the Transylvania Open.

The British number one beat Oleksandra Oliynykova 7-5 3-6 6-3 in an epic semi-final to take her place in the WTA Tour's showpiece in Cluj on Saturday. She now has a shot at winning her first tournament since her US Open success in 2021 and announcing herself as a real force on the tour. It completed an impressive day for home tennis as Katie Boulter made it into the final of the Ostrava Open, meaning that two British women will compete in different WTA Tour finals on the same day for the first time.

The British number one beat Oleksandra Oliynykova 7-5 3-6 6-3. Picture: Getty

What sort of physical or mental condition top seed Raducanu will be in for the final against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea remains to be seen after she made it through one of the toughest matches of her career. It was a war of attrition for Raducanu against the eccentric Ukrainian, who, adorned in face tattoos, adopted some frustrating tactics, including heavy use of ‘moon balling’ and slices. The teary Briton was left physically shattered after a near three-hour battle. "What an incredible match," she said during her on-court interview. "I think all props to my opponent today. She played incredible and it makes it so tricky to put any ball past her. You think it’s past her, and then the ball is on your baseline or on your sideline so it’s so difficult. "I’m just most proud of how I competed, how I came back in the third set, how I managed the match. "I honestly don’t know if I could have done it without everyone’s support."

Fellow Brit Katie Boulter also reached the Ostrava Open final after beating America's Katie Volynets 6-1 6-3 to secure a place in. Picture: Getty