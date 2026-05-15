The partnership begins immediately, with Richardson joining Raducanu in Strasbourg, where she will make her return next week after two months out through illness.

Raducanu was strongly criticised for splitting from Richardson shortly after her stunning win in New York in 2021.

At the time, the now 23-year-old said she felt she needed someone with WTA Tour experience, but, nearly five years and a host of short-term appointments later, Raducanu has again turned to Richardson.

“Grateful to have reconnected with someone who has known me for over a decade now and looking forward to building together one iteration at a time,” said the British number one.

It continues a pattern of Raducanu favouring coaches who she worked with prior to her rapid ascent to superstardom and who she feels she can trust.

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