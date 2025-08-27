Emma Raducanu swept aside in-form qualifier Janice Tjen to reach the third round of the US Open.

If anyone knows the danger of qualifiers, it is Raducanu, who famously became the only qualifier to win a grand slam title here four years ago – a feat that inspired Indonesian trailblazer Tjen.

The 23-year-old must wait for another opportunity to try to make her mark, though, after being crushed 6-2 6-1 by Raducanu in exactly an hour on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

It was even swifter than her first-round victory over another qualifier, Ena Shibahara, which had been her fastest grand slam win.

“I’m very pleased with how I played,” said Raducanu. “Super dangerous opponent, she was playing extremely well. I’m just looking forward to building day by day, doing my best.”

Read more: Emma Raducanu clears mental hurdle with first US Open win since 2021 fairytale

Read more: Jack Draper hopes his love for New York can result in another successful US Open