Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Miami Open due to illness, her team announced on Monday evening.

The 2021 US Open champion had been set to face either British teammate Sonay Kartal or American Peyton Stearns in round two of the Florida tournament.

The 23-year-old British number one had received a bye into the second round of the tournament, which begins on Tuesday.

Raducanu is still recovering from post-viral symptoms she picked up in the Middle East last month.

The 2021 US Open champion competed at Indian Wells earlier this month – suffering a 6-1 6-1 third-round defeat to Amanda Anisimova.

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