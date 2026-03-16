Emma Raducanu forced to withdraw from Miami Open in latest setback
Raducanu was due to begin her campaign in Florida later this week
Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Miami Open due to illness, her team announced on Monday evening.
Listen to this article
The 2021 US Open champion had been set to face either British teammate Sonay Kartal or American Peyton Stearns in round two of the Florida tournament.
The 23-year-old British number one had received a bye into the second round of the tournament, which begins on Tuesday.
Raducanu is still recovering from post-viral symptoms she picked up in the Middle East last month.
The 2021 US Open champion competed at Indian Wells earlier this month – suffering a 6-1 6-1 third-round defeat to Amanda Anisimova.
Read more: Jannik Sinner ends wait for a title win with success over Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells
Read more: Chelsea slapped with record fine and suspended transfer ban over secret payments to agents
Speaking after that 52-minute loss, Raducanu admitted she could not summon the power to compete with the two-time grand slam finalist.
She repeatedly declined to chase down drop shots and struggled to put her opponent under any pressure with her return of serve.
Raducanu cut ties with her latest coach Francisco Roig in January and has been working on an ad-hoc basis with Mark Petchey in a bid to rediscover top form.
Novak Djokovic has also withdrawn from the competition – just days before the start of the tournament.
The 24-time grand slam winner is unable to play due to a shoulder injury.