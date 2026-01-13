Raducanu made a good start against Colombian Camila Osorio, taking the first set before rain interrupted the second.

Emma Raducanu plays a forehand in the match against Camila Osorio of Colombia during day two of the 2026 Hobart International. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Emma Raducanu’s wait for a first win of 2026 will go on until Wednesday after rain delayed her first-round match in Hobart.

The British number one is warming up for next week's Australian Open and chose to head to Tasmania for some time on the court, having lost her only match in last week's United Cup in Perth. She made a good start against Colombian Camila Osorio, taking the first set before rain interrupted the second. The inclement weather came at a good time for Raducanu, who is the top seed in the tournament, as she was up against an Osorio fightback. She will now get the chance to regroup before returning to court, not before 2am (GMT).

mma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates in the match against Camila Osorio of Colombia. Picture: Getty

Raducanu would not have been expecting such a stop-start night as she cruised to the opening set, taking it 6-3 after a dominant performance. At 40-0 up in the first game of the second, the Brit would have been hoping for a routine victory. But Osorio broke and although Raducanu hit straight back, the Colombian then won the next three games to open up a 4-1 lead. Raducanu immediately claimed one break back before rain forced a 45-minute delay.

Camila Osorio serves in the match against Emma Raducanu. Picture: Getty